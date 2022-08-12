Notes on Snoop Dogg and Stu Grayson

– Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Snoop Dogg at the WrestleMania 39 Launch party …

– The latest guest for Slam Wrestling was former Dark Order member Stu Grayson, who spoke in-depth about his time in AEW and how he wishes he could have been used more on television so he could truly show the world what he can do. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he wishes he was given more time on TV to show people what he can really do:



“Kenny Omega has tried to work with me since forever. In 13 years I had like 13 matches—something like that—it’s very hard to show the world how good you are in such a limited amount of time. I would trade in a hundred dark matches for 15 minutes on television.”