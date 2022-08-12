News on the NXT UK brand canceling shows

There is reportedly a lot of uneasiness within the WWE NXT UK brand right now.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that the uneasiness stems from two sets of NXT UK TV tapings being canceled on August 9. The reason given was that BT Sports Studios, where NXT UK is taped, has to be used for soccer coverage. However, the reactions among talent have been somewhat negative with the feeling that you could tape somewhere else, and that shutting down tapings is never a good sign.

“Nobody really has been told anything,” the report noted.

It was also noted that with Warner Bros. Discovery and BT’s plan to create a sports joint venture in the UK and Ireland, the reality is that even if they own the station, they may be contractually not allowed to air AEW.

The Observer noted that in most if not all WWE TV contracts, WWE has a clause that says the network is not allowed to air any other wrestling promotion on the same channel. One person involved in negotiating such deals has confirmed that WWE insists on this clause in all of their contracts.