News on next Friday’s Smackdown

WWE has announced a match and two segments for next week’s SmackDown from Montreal.

Next Friday’s SmackDown will feature a Face-Off for the WWE Clash at The Castle main event between Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns did not appear on tonight’s SmackDown, but McIntyre did. SmackDown featured Karrion Kross delivering a backstage promo on McIntyre, warning him and the rest of the WWE locker room. McIntyre then came to the ring to address Reigns and Kross, but he was confronted by Scarlett. Scarlett distracted McIntyre to allow a sneak attack by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The Usos then taunted Scarlett to send a message to Kross, which ended that segment. Sami Zayn was later featured in a backstage segment where he ran away from McIntyre’s sneak attack on The Usos. McIntyre eventually teamed with Madcap Moss to defeat The Usos in a non-title match, which saw interference by Zayn. The post-match angle saw McIntyre fight off The Usos. McIntyre went for a Claymore Kick to Jey Uso, but Sami sacrificed himself and took the Claymore instead.

The lengthy feud between The New Day and The Viking Raiders will also continue next Friday night. WWE has announced that Erik and Ivar will hold a funeral for The New Day.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Kofi Kingston attack The Vikings with a kendo stick as they came out for a singles match between Kingston and Ivar. The Vikings got the upperhand on Kingston and he fought back, but they used a sword and their shields to leave him laying. This came after The Vikings took out Xavier Woods with a steel chair around his ankle and a double shield shot on the July 29 SmackDown, right after Erik and Ivar defeated Kingston and Woods in tag team action.

Finally, the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will continue next Friday night. WWE has announced that next week’s SmackDown will see Natalya and Sonya Deville take on Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, representing WWE NXT.

The winners of Natalya and Deville vs. Lyons and Stark will advance to the next SmackDown to face Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez, who defeated Xia Li and Shotzi on tonight’s SmackDown. Monday’s RAW will feature Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. The winners of that match will advance to the next week’s RAW episode to face Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, who defeated Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke on this week’s RAW in the tournament opener.

Below is the current line-up for next Friday’s SmackDown from Montreal, along with related clips from tonight:

* The Viking Raiders host a funeral for The New Day

* Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville in a first round match in the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The winners will advance to the next week’s SmackDown to face Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez

* Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns face off for Clash at The Castle