New Knockouts Tag Team Champions

VXT’s Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green are your new Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s Countdown To Emergence pre-show saw Purrazzo and Green capture the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles by defeating Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie. Jessicka Havok, who was at ringside with Valkyrie and Rosemary, interfered early on in the match but it back-fired. The finish saw Rosemary and Valkyrie hit Green with a Facebuster – Road To Valhalla combo for a close 2 count. This led to Valkyrie trying to interfere, only for Green to take her out. Havok tried to interfere again but Rosemary accidentally hit Valkyrie with her mist. Purrazzo then hit the ring and worked with Green to double team Rosemary for the pin to win the straps.

This is the first title reign for Green and Purrazzo together in Impact. Rosemary and Valkyrie won the titles from Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood back at Slammiversary on June 19, and held the titles for 53 recognized days.

Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL on the Emergence pre-show: