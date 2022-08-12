Karrion Kross notes

Karrion Kross reportedly will not be added to Drew McIntyre vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE on last week’s SmackDown, taking out McIntyre as he prepared to enter the ring for a brawl with The Bloodline. Scarlett then taunted Reigns with an hourglass, while Kross warned Reigns that the clock is ticking. It was later reported that one big pitch was made for Kross’ return to the company – a title shot for one of the titles currently held by Reigns. The pitch involved Kross being inserted into the McIntyre vs. Reigns feud, to be involved in a match for one of Reigns’ World Title belts, as opposed to both.

This led to speculation on McIntyre vs. Reigns at WWE Clash at The Castle possibly being changed to a Triple Threat. However, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that based on current plans, Kross will not be added to the match at Clash at The Castle. It’s possible that plans change like they constantly did under the previous regime, but the current plan is for McIntyre vs. Reigns to remain a singles match in Cardiff on September 3.

It was previously reported that USA Network officials wanted a top title featured on RAW more often because Reigns has been rarely used on WWE’s flagship TV show since unifying the titles at WrestleMania 38. One pitch from USA Network officials involved an interim title, but there’s no word yet on if that was ever seriously considered by WWE.

Kross and Scarlett are expected to appear on tonight’s SmackDown for a follow-up to last week’s return. We should have a better idea on plans for Kross after tonight’s SmackDown.