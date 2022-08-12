-IMPACT Wrestling: Emergence – Live Results – 8/12/22

Airing live on Fite TV

Cicero Stadium, Chicago, IL,

X-Division Championship: “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Jack Evans

Evans tries to sneak a pinfall past Bailey while faking a handshake to kick things off. Bailey and Evans trade and miss standing moonsaults and crash into each other, going for a crossbody. Bailey nails Evans with two tope suicidas. Evan comes back with a springboard corkscrew kick for a near fall.

“LET’S GO SPEEDBALL” chants emerge from the crowd.

Evans hits a nice snap vertical suplex for a two-count and knocks Bailey down with a kick coming off the ropes. Bailey hits a moonsault off a monkey flip and follows up with a running knee. Bailey hits a standing corkscrew shooting star press for a near fall.

Cartwheel back elbow by Evans into the corner follows up with a northern lights suplex and floats over for a falcon arrow for a two count. Both men begin to trade shots and catch each other with a big boot to the face. Both men are down and get back to their feet at the count of 8.

Bailey knocks Evans off the apron and hits a moonsault from the middle rope and outside the ring. Evans comes back with a top rope blockbuster. Evans climbs to the top, Bailey climbs up to catch him, and gets thrown via German suplex for his troubles.

Evans goes to set up his next move, but Bailey catches him with a spin kick. Bailey climbs to the top rope and hits the Ultimate Weapon for the 1-2-3.

Winner and still X-Division Champion: “Speedball” Mike Bailey

We go backstage, where Eddie Edwards is motivating Honor No More, telling them it’s not time to get complacent. Kenny King says he has no ego, and even though he’s not in the match, he understands he has an important part to play. Maria Kanellis says tonight is the final battle because Bullet Club is all out of ammo.

Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan:

Maclin rushes at Callihan in the middle of his entrance and slams him into the ring apron. Callihan returns with a suplex on the ramp and brings a chair into the ring. The bell has not rung as the two keep trying to use the chair on each other. The referee is knocked down as Maclin and Callihan brawl outside the ring and into the crowd. The camera has lost them as the two have seemingly vanished.

On to the next match.

KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin vs. Violent by Design (Eric Young & Deaner w/ Joe Doring)

Young and Kushida start things off as Young is very aggressive in the early going. Deaner tags in and is almost caught in a Hoverboard Lock. Sabin and Kushida make quick tags while working over Deaner’s left arm. Young tags in, climbs to the top, almost gets caught in a Hoverboard Lock, and bit his way out of it.

Kushida is trapped in VBD’s corner as Deaner hits a running dropkick. Deaner rakes Kushida’s eyes and hits a Russian Leg Sweep. Young goes for the pin, but Sabin breaks it up at two. Kushida fights hard to make the tag, but Young knocks Sabin off the apron just in time.

Kushida dives over VBD and makes the tag.

Sabin takes out Young and Deaner with a high cross body off the top. Sabin goes for Cradle Shock on Deaner, but Young breaks it up. Sabin and Kushida dig into the MCMG playbook and take out Young on the floor. VBD regains control, and Young goes for a piledriver on Sabin.

Sabin rolls up Young but gets drilled by Deaner. Young hits a top rope elbow on Sabin, and Kushida breaks up the pin. Deaner distracts the referee with the VBD flag pole, and Joe Doering pushes Kushida off the top onto the floor. Young blindsided Sabin and hits a piledriver for the three count.

Winners: Violent by Design

The new Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green are interviewed backstage. They brag about their win in the pre-show. Green said there was no doubt the two biggest stars in Impact would win the belts. They said they’ve always known how good they are despite being named bullies and difficult to deal with over the years.

Kenny King comes out to the ring with a microphone and steel chair in hand. He says it’s a very big night for Honor No More and says the Chicago Bears have a better chance of winning the Super Bowl than Bullet Club beating Honor No More. King calls out Heath, but Steve Mclin and Sami Callihan continue their brawl in the audience. It appears they have been fighting all this time.

King is distracted by the fighting, which allows Heath to sneak in and take out King with the Wake-up Call. Heath is interviewed in the crowd and says he won’t interfere in BC vs. HNM. However, if Honor No More exits after tonight, he will hit each member with a Wake-up Call.

Rey Horus vs. Bandido

Bandido dressed in homage to the green power ranger. Bandido lands a flying knee and takes over Horus with a corkscrew hurricanrana. Bandido hits a superkick, and the two trade various kicks and sweeps that fail to connect. Very fast pace.

Bandido hits a springboard corkscrew plancha and follows up with a Fosbury flop out of the ring and to the floor. Horus regains control and calls for a brainbuster, but Bandido counters it into the three amigos. Hours pulls the ropes down as Bandido falls out of the ring. Horus hits a somersault plancha over the corner and onto the floor on Bandido.

Horus hits a 180 splash off the top for a two-count. Bandido comes back with a one-arm military press on Horus and slams him to the mat. Bandido follows up with a leg lariat for a two count. Both men trade shots and fight to the second turnbuckle. Horus hits a Bandido with a tilt-a-whirl tornado DDT for a near fall. WOW!

Standing on the second turnbuckle, Bandido delivers a one-arm deadlift vertical suplex from the apron. Horus kicks out and fights back. Bandido catches him with a pop-up cutter. They trade face busters, and both men are down. Bandido and Horus do the Undertaker’s zombie sit-up right before the count of ten.

“FIGHT FOREVER” chants emerge from the crowd.

Bandido hits a frog splash for a near fall. Horus gets sent into the ropes and hits a pop-up tilt-a-whirl tornado DDT for a near fall. Again, WOW! Horus gets caught with a GTS, and Bandido hits a 21 Plex for the win.

Winner: Bandido

Moose is interviewed backstage, tells Gia Miller he’s tired of her asking the same dumb questions, and claims he has no alliance with Steve Maclin. The brawl between Maclin and Callihan spills into the interview. Moose and Maclin work together and beat up Callihan. It spills out to the ringside area as security and D-Lo Brown break it up.

Scott D’Amore comes out and says it is his fault for making Maclin/Callihan a regular wrestling match. D’Amore makes it no DQ match and bans Moose from ringside. Maclin turns around and walks right into a chair shot from Callihan.

THE BELL HAS RUNG!

Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan

Callihan repeatedly slams the back of Maclin’s head into the steel steps. Maclin is a bloody mess as he gets chopped at will by Callihan. Maclin sets up Callihan tree of woe style on the ringside barricade and delivers a spear. Maclin follows up with a vertical suplex on the floor and jumps off the apron with a knee drop on Callihan.

Maclin works over Callihan on the floor with chair shots. Maclin removes several chairs and a swifer out from under the ring and throws them in the ring. Maclin gets rid of the swifer, which gets boos from the crowd. Maclin hits Callihan with repeated forearms to the head and yells, “I’M THE GODAMN KING OF IMPACT.”

Callihan hits an exploder suplex catching Maclin’s hip edge of the chair. Callihan threw a steel chair at Maclin, which hit him flush in the head. Some people won’t like that one. Callihan hits Maclin with another flush chair shot. Callihan goes for a piledriver, but Maclin hits him with a low blow. Maclin hits a plethora of chair shots on a downed Callihan.

Maclin throws a production toolbox in the ring and has zip ties. Maclin hits K.I-DDT and tries to tie up Callihan but can’t and applies a sleeper hold. Callihan hits him low and hits him for the third time with a flush chair shot to the head. Callihan repeatedly stomps away at Maclin’s lower regions. Callihan has the zip ties and ties up Maclin’s hands behind his back.

Callihan repeatedly slaps Maclin in the face while yelling, “YOU WANTED A WAR.” Maclin spits in Callihan’s face. Callihan is pissed and hits a Cactus Driver 97 and pins Maclin.

Winner: Sami Callihan

No DQ Ten Man Tag Match: Bullet Club (Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Hikuleo, Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Vincent, & PCO w/ Maria Kanellis)

If Honor No More loses, they must disband the faction

If Honor No More wins, they receive a world tag team title shot

After a staredown between the two factions, Doc Gallows wastes no time distributing weapons to Bullet Club as it’s complete chaos. Eddie Edwards tries to take advantage of Gallows’ injured knee but to no avail. Ace Austin drills Matt Taven with a trash can lid, but Edwards makes the save before he can hurt Taven even more.

Taven and Bennett double team Hikuleo while keeping him off his feet. Vincent hit s dropkick off the second rope on Chris Bey for a two-count. Bey moved out of the way to avoid a dive from PCO with the trash can. Outside the ring, Taven and Bennett hit Hikuleo with a double low blow. Gallows and Bennett/Taven brawl into the crowd as Gallows is in control.

PCO comes in for the assist as he and Gallows fight to the second level of the audience. Gallows sends PCO crashing from the second level to the floor through a table.

Gallows makes his way back to the ringside area as Bey and Austin are setting up a table outside the ring. Taven hits Gallows low and places him off the table, which allows Vincent to hit the REDRUM off the top on Gallows to the floor. After a few moments, Gallows gets back in the ring but is favoring the arm.

Gallows is too hurt to hit the Magic Killer. Bennett and Taven take the opening and hit Gallows with the knockout blow, and pinned Gallows for the win. Honor No More remains intact, and Taven and Bennett get a future title match against Gallows and Anderson.

Winners: Honor No More

Impact Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mia Yim

Scott Armstrong is announced as the referee. Dueling chants from the crowd emerge as the two meet in the middle of the ring to shake hands.