Hit Row returns on Smackdown

Hit Row has returned to WWE SmackDown.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy return to action. Dolla and Adonis defeated two local enhancement talents, Brandon Scott and Trevor Irvin, in a squash match.

It was reported earlier this week that WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H wanted to bring the group back. The former leader of the group, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, is unable to return to WWE as he is now known as AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland.

Hit Row was brought from WWE NXT to the main roster on the October 1, 2021 edition of SmackDown for the WWE Draft. The group didn’t have much direction on SmackDown and B-Fab was soon released on November 4 of that year, reportedly due to budget cuts. Swerve, Francis and Adonis were then released on November 19, along with other budget cuts. The group, minus Swerve, reunited as The HitMakerZ at a MCW indie event this past March, but they have been fairly quiet since then.

There’s no word yet on what’s next for the new version of Hit Row, but tonight’s return included a post-match promo where the members re-introduced themselves. After Dolla rapped some, B-Fab then declared that they are the OG-3 and if you didn’t know, now you know.