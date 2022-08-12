Emergence 2022 live on Impact Plus tonight

Live from the Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois, Impact Wrestling presents Emergence 2022 exclusively on the Impact Plus streaming service and Impact Insider on YouTube. Emergence will also air on FITE.TV for international viewers. The full card is as follows:

Josh Alexander vs Alex Shelley for the Impact World title; Jordynne Grace vs Mia Yim for the Impact Knockouts title; Mike Bailey vs Jack Evans for the Impact X Division title; Sami Callihan vs Steve Maclin; Chris Sabin and Kushida vs Violent By Design; Bandido vs Rey Horus; Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Hikuleo vs Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, and Vincent in a 10-man tag team match with the stipulation that if Honor No More wins, they get a shot at the Impact World Tag Team titles and if Bullet Club wins, Honor No More must disband; and Brian Myers vs Bhupinder Gujjar for the Impact Digital Media title in the pre-show; and Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team titles in the pre-show.

