The first-ever singles match between AJ Styles & Bobby Lashley will take place on Monday’s Raw in Washington DC. Lashley’s WWE United States Championship will be on the line.

Here is the updated Raw lineup for Monday-

– Bobby Lashley defends U.S. Championship against AJ Styles

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament: Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H vs. Alexa Bliss & Asuka

– Riddle returns to Raw for exclusive interview