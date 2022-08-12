8/12/22 AEW Rampage: Quake by the Lake Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Jim Ross are on commentary from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

—

Bryan Danielson makes his way to the ring, where Tony Schiavone is waiting. Schiavone speculates that Danielson isn’t 100 percent and says that Daniel Garcia now calls himself the “Dragon Slayer” and intends to end Danielson’s career. Danielson says he will never be 100 percent again, but nothing makes him feel more alive than being in the ring. Danielson says he will never willfully stop wrestling, and says someone will have to end his career to get him to stop. Danielson says his career will not end this Wednesday, but Garcia interrupts. Garcia says Danielson is his hero, but it sounds like his hero is prepared to lose and is coming up with excuses. Garcia says Danielson retires and comes back again and again, and it hurts him. Garcia says when Danielson hurts him, it makes him want to hurt Danielson, and he is going to hurt him worse than before on Wednesday. Garcia says he will then be known as the best technical wrestler on the planet. Danielson says he loves violence, but what pisses him off is Garcia’s sports entertainment bullshit. Danielson says he mentioned Garcia’s name first when he talked about forming the Blackpool Combat Club, because he is one of the best wrestling talents he has seen in years. Danielson asks Garcia if he wants to be the best technical sports entertainer on the planet, or the best technical wrestler, and he will leave the decision up to Garcia.

—

Footage of CM Punk’s return on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite airs.

—

Match #1 – AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo (c) vs. Dante Martin and Skye Blue

All four of them brawl as the bell rings. Blue shoves Melo to the floor as Martin drops Guevara with a double-leg takedown and delivers right hands. Guevara comes back with a few shots of his own, and then chops Martin against the ropes. Martin turns it around with shots of his own against the ropes, but Guevara goes to the corner and Melo tags in. Blue comes in and drops Melo with a cross-body. Melo comes back with a Judo throw, and then slaps Blue across the face. Blue answers with a slap of her own, and then follows with right hands. Melo comes back with a takedown, and then applies an inverted neck-crank. Blue gets free and they exchange quick roll-ups, and then Blue delivers a few jumping knee strikes. Blue kicks Melo in the knee, and follows with an enzuigiri. Blue runs the ropes, but Guevara trips her up. Melo delivers a pump kick to Blue as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blue gets a two count on Melo, and then drops her with an enzuigiri. Martin and Guevara tag in and exchange shots, and then Martin delivers a drop kick. Guevara rolls to the floor, and Martin jumps over Melo as she charges at him. Melo goes to the floor, but Martin dives as Guevara shoves her out of the way. Martin gets Guevara back into the ring and follows, but Melo grabs his ankle. Martin uses Melo as a step up and delivers a Destroyer to Guevara. Martin goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Guevara comes back with a jumping knee strike and goes for the GTH, but Martin gets free. Blue tags in as Martin delivers an elbow to Guevara. Melo drops Guevara with a DDT, and Blue drops Guevara. Melo delivers a thrust kick to Blue, and then delivers the Tay-KO for the pin fall.

Winners and still AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions: Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo

—

The Lucha Brothers talk about the trios tournament to crown the first AEW World Trios Tag Team Champions, and next week they will be reunited with PAC. Death Triangle will take on Will Ospreay and Aussie Open on the August 24th episode of Dynamite.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Sonny Kiss vs. Parker Boudreaux (w/Slim J)

Boudreaux drops Kiss immediately and backs him into the corner. Boudreaux delivers a few shots and goes for a splash, but Kiss dodges and delivers a handspring slap to the face. Kiss follows with another shot, but Boudreaux comes back and drops him with a chokeslam. Boudreaux slams Kiss to the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Parker Boudreaux

—

Andrade El Idolo is backstage with Rush and Jose the Assistant. Private Party, who are there with The Butcher and The Blade, are also there, and Idolo says he doesn’t know if Private Party can get it done while he focuses on the trios titles. Isiah Kassidy says he and Marq Quen will beat Swerve in Our Glory, which Idolo couldn’t do against Keith Lee.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Beardhausen (Erick Redbeard and Danhausen) vs. The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Billy Gunn)

Redbeard and Colten start the match. They lock up and Redbeard shoves him down to the mat in the corner. Austin tags in, but backs away. Austin charges, but Redbeard drops him with a shoulder tackle. The Gunns go to the floor to talk with Billy, but he sends Austin back into the ring. Danhausen tags in and tries to curse Austin, but Austin drops him with a right hand and slams him into the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Danhausen escapes Austin and tags in Redbeard. Redbeard drops The Gunns with shots and kicks, and then dropkicks Colten. Redbeard splashes Colten in the corner and sends him to the floor. Redbeard throws Austin to the floor, too, and takes both of them down with a cross-body. Redbeard gets Austin back into the ring and delivers an elbow. Redbeard delivers a spinning heel kick and goes for the cover, but Colten breaks it up. The Gunns double-team Redbeard and go for a double suplex, but he double suplexes them instead. Danhausen tags in and tells Redbeard to run the ropes, but Billy pulls the ropes down and Redbeard falls to the floor. Austin hits the Famouser on Danhausen and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Gunn Club

-After the match, Billy gets in the ring and says The Gunns needs to toughen up, because they aren’t doing what he taught them. He says they have another match on Dynamite, and maybe they can prove themselves there. Billy leaves, and Stokely Hathaway tries to hand them a business card from the crowd, but they don’t accept it.

—

Lexy Nair is backstage with Swerve in Our Glory. They accept the challenge from Private Party, and say they will take on any tag team, especially the ones in the top five.

—

The FTW Champion, Hook, makes his way to the ring. Schiavone says he understands that the FTW title is always an open challenge, and Hook says, “Yep.” Zack Clayton interrupts and says he is a reality TV star from New Jersey, and says he is going to take the FTW title from Hook, and calls him a wannabe tough guy. Clayton says he would fight Hook right now, but his new pair of boots aren’t ready yet. Clayton says he’ll be ready to go next week on Rampage.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Orange Cassidy (w/Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. Ari Daivari (w/Parker Boudreaux and Slim J)

Cassidy tries to put his hands in his pocket, but Daivari calls for a timeout and says Cassidy has one more chance to join the TrustBusters. Daivari tells Cassidy to lay down and let him pin him, and then the four of them can get out of town. Cassidy lays down, but rolls away from Daivari every time he tries to go for the cover. Cassidy rolls to the floor, but gets back in as Daivari follows him. Cassidy rolls out the other side and shares a hug with Best Friends. Daivari gets him back into the ring, but they exchange standing switches. Daivari takes Cassidy down, but Cassidy comes back and breaks his hold. Cassidy delivers a dropkick, but Daivari drives his shoulder into Cassidy’s midsection. Daivari delivers a neck-breaker over the middle rope and brags with the TrustBusters as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Daivari has Cassidy in a sleeper hold. Cassidy gets to the ropes, but Daivari drags him back and applies it again. Cassidy gets free and they drop each other with simultaneous cross-bodies. Daivari gets Cassidy to the corner and gets him up top. Daivari clubs Cassidy across the back, but Cassidy shoves him down and takes him down with a cross-body. Cassidy goes for a DDT, but Daivari blocks it and delivers a kick to the midsection. Daivari drops Cassidy with a neck-breaker, but Cassidy comes back and drops Daivari to the mat. Cassidy delivers his kicks to Daivari’s back, and then delivers a thrust kick to the face. Daivari dodges the Orange Punch and slams Cassidy to the mat. Daivari goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Daivari goes for the clothesline, but Cassidy counters with a DDT. Cassidy drops Daivari with a diving DDT now and goes for the cover, but Daivari kicks out. Slim J gets on the apron, but Taylor pulls him down. Boudreaux goes after Taylor, but Beretta gets involved and Cassidy sends Boudreaux into the barricade with a dive. Daivari slams Cassidy to the mat and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out.

Daivari goes for the hammer-lock clothesline, but Cassidy ducks under and hits the Orange Punch for the pin fall.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Slim J attacks Cassidy, but Best Friends take him down and send him to the floor. Boudreaux runs over Best Friends with a double clothesline, and then splashes both of them in the corners. Cassidy gets in Boudreaux’s face, but Sonny Kiss rushes the ring. Kiss stands by Cassidy, but then delivers a low blow to him. Boudreaux grabs Cassidy and slams him to the mat. Kiss stands tall with the TrustBusters as the show comes to a close.