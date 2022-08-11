X-Division championship match confirmed for Emergence

X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jack Evans is now official for Friday’s Impact Emergence show.

Bailey defeated Rocky Romero to retain the X-Division Championship on tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS. The winner of the match was to then defend against Jack Evans tomorrow night, so Bailey vs. Evans has been confirmed.

Impact Emergence airs tomorrow night 8/12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event will air live on FITE, Impact+ and Youtube for Ultimate Insiders. Here is the updated Emergence lineup-

* World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Alex Shelley

* Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mia Yim

* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Jack Evans

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

* Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers (c) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mat Fitchett (c) vs. 1 Called Manders

* Honor No More’s Eddie Edwards, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, PCO vs. The Bullet Club’s Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Hikuleo (If Bullet Club wins, HNM must disband. If HNM wins, Taven & Bennett will earn a future tag team championship match from Gallows & Anderson)

* Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin

* Deaner & Joe Doering vs. KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin

* Bandido vs. Rey Horus