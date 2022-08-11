WWE signs 14 new talent to developmental deals from Nashville tryouts

WWE has signed 14 new talent to developmental deals who were part of the SummerSlam tryouts in Nashville, Tennessee two weeks ago.

The tryouts, headed up by WWE EVP of Talent Relations Paul Levesque, former WWE champion Big E, and Paul Heyman, along with WWE Performance Center staff, were held over a period of a couple of days and also had the participation of NBA player Dwight Howard, who shared the ring and the stage with other recruits.

The 14 individuals are Kennedy Cummins, Gabrielle Dunn, Rickssen Opont, Alivia Ash, Harleigh White, Chukwusom Enekwechi, Jade Gentile, Anna Keefer, Breanna Ruggiero, Beau Morris, Franki Strefling, Hayden Pittman, Lea Mitchell, and Kevin Ventura-Cortes.

WWE cameras were on hand to capture the emotional moment when Triple H informed each recruit face to face that they have been chosen for an offer and to move to Orlando to train to be the next WWE Superstar.

You can check out the video below.