WrestleMania 39 Launch Party from SoFi Stadium tonight

WWE is hosting a WrestleMania launch party today at SoFi Stadium from 7PM to 9PM which will involve Hollywood celebrities and WWE Superstars.

The free admission WrestleMania party will feature live in-ring matches and interviews with WWE Superstars, celebrity appearances, official WWE merchandise and more. Attendees will receive a commemorative WrestleMania souvenir ticket while supplies last. The event will give fans an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to WrestleMania before they become available to the general public tomorrow.

Snoop Dogg, JoJo Siwa, and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be on hand along with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, The Miz, Maryse, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, The Usos, Theory, The Street Profits, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Corey Graves, Dominik Mysterio and Ricochet.

A live stream of the party will be available on WWE’s YouTube and Facebook accounts starting at 10PM ET.