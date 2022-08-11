Update on Friday’s Smackdown

WWE has announced that the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will continue on SmackDown with Xia Li & Shotzi vs. Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez.

The tournament began on RAW with Dakota Kai & IYO SKY defeating Dana Brooke & Tamina Snuka. SKY & Kai will now face the winners of Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, which is scheduled for next week’s RAW. The winners of Li & Shotzi vs. Aliyah & Rodriguez will eventually face the winners of Natalya & Sonya Deville vs. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons.

WWE has also announced a Clash at the Castle contract signing for Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan to take place on SmackDown.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura was previously announced for Friday’s SmackDown in Raleigh, NC.