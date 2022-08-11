Trevor Murdoch on what it means being the NWA worlds champion, praises Aron Stevens

Phil Johnson shared:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Murdoch opened up about what being the NWA Worlds Champion means, the upcoming NWA 74 event, and more. Here are the highlights:

Praise for Aron Stevens:

“Aron is a super talented guy. In the wrestling business, we talk about guys who can wrestle a broomstick. Aron can create a character for that broomstick, make it famous, and beat it. He’s an extremely talented individual and I’m glad to have been a part of that and have a new core memory for a lifetime.”

The upcoming NWA 74 PPV:

“It doesn’t matter. I’m moving like a freight train. It didn’t matter to me whose name was on the marquee next to mine, because at the end of it I know I’m going to be the winner. I’m focusing on myself and being the world champion.

“Billy put a 6’9 400lbs monster in Tyrus in front of me. That creates its own set of problems in itself. Tyrus is coming into this undefeated, yet to be beaten, and that says something. Not to mention the mountain of the man he is.

“At 74, I’m going to go in and do what I normally do, and that is beat the snot out of him. I’m going to go in there, wear him down, and just going to do whatever I can to get him down.”

What it Means Being the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion:

“It means something to me. Being the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion means something in the business, and in the world while a lot of others don’t. The legacies and the future of the NWA are pressures I’m carrying on my shoulders right now.”

Murdoch also spoke about potentially defending his title against The Pope, and Thom Latimer. You can check out the complete interview at this link.