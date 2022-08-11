Top Dolla and Ashante “Thee” Adonis returning to WWE?

Members of former WWE stable Hit Row may be returning to the company soon.

A new report from PWInsider notes that “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis are currently scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown taping from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

There’s no word yet on if “B-Fab” Briana Brandy will be brought to SmackDown, and the former Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is now known as AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland.

It was noted that there’s been a lot of talk this week about a possible WWE return for Francis. It was then revealed that Adonis is also being brought to SmackDown.

Francis, a rapper and former NFL player, previously hosted the first season of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E. The series recently resumed filming but it was indicated that his role has been filled by WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Hit Row was brought from WWE NXT to the main roster on the October 1, 2021 edition of SmackDown for the WWE Draft. The group didn’t have much direction on SmackDown and B-Fab was soon released on November 4 of that year, reportedly due to budget cuts. Swerve, Francis and Adonis were then released on November 19, along with other budget cuts. The group, minus Swerve, reunited as The HitMakerZ at a MCW indie event this past March.

There’s no word yet on if the former Hit Row members are being brought to SmackDown for a return to the company, or if this is something related to A&E programming.