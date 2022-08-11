Tiffany Nieves
Real name: Tiffany Nieves
Height:
Weight:
Date of birth:
From: New York City
Pro debut: August 7, 2021
Trained by: Flatbacks
Biography
– In her debut match, Nieves defeated Leila Grey at a CCW event in Hialeah, Florida
– Nieves made an appearance on AEW Dark in October 2021, losing to Jamie Hayter
– Nieves returned to AEW Dark in January and February 2022, losing to Anna Jay and Megan Bayne
– In May 2022, Nieves began competing for OVW
– At an OVW show on July 14, 2022, Nieves defeated Shalonce Royal to earn an ‘Impact Opportunity’
– Nieves would debut for Impact on the July 28 episode, defeating Jada Stone