Real name: Tiffany Nieves

From: New York City

Pro debut: August 7, 2021

Trained by: Flatbacks

Biography

– In her debut match, Nieves defeated Leila Grey at a CCW event in Hialeah, Florida

– Nieves made an appearance on AEW Dark in October 2021, losing to Jamie Hayter

– Nieves returned to AEW Dark in January and February 2022, losing to Anna Jay and Megan Bayne

– In May 2022, Nieves began competing for OVW

– At an OVW show on July 14, 2022, Nieves defeated Shalonce Royal to earn an ‘Impact Opportunity’

– Nieves would debut for Impact on the July 28 episode, defeating Jada Stone