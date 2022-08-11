Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings from 8/10

— The 8/12 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesdaya night at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, after Dynamite. Here are full spoilers-

* Tony Schiavone interviewed Bryan Danielson. He said nothing makes him feel alive as being in the ring and he will never fully stop wrestling. He said Daniel Garcia wants to end his career but his career will not end on Wednesday. Garcia interrupted and said Danielson was his hero and he’s not afraid to admit it, but it sounds like his hero is afraid to lose and is coming up with excuses. He said Danielson retires and comes back, and has to stop putting Garcia through this. Danielson keeps hurting him and that makes him want to hurt Danielson. Danielson said he’s a wrestler and he’s tired of this sports entertainment bullshit. He praised Garcia and now Garcia is listening to Chris Jericho’s bullshit. He said if he was really Garcia’s hero, did he want to be the best technical wrestler in the world or not? And he will leave it at that, up to Garcia. Danielson left the ring

* AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti defeated Skye Blue and Dante Martin to retain. Guevara called out Eddie Kingston after the match, calling hm a fat piece of shit like the fans. Sammy accepted the challenge for All Out. Kingston from backstage accepted it and said he was going to do what they do, take a vacation until the match. Ruby Soho and Ortiz said they were going to get Sammy and Conti. Kingston said he won’t insult Guevara but he will speak to him like a man, calling him a disgusting pig and saying it’s now pig hunting season

* Parker Boudreaux defeated Sonny Kiss in a quick match

* The Gunn Club defeated Erick Redbeard and Danhausen when Danhausen was hit with the Fame-asser. Billy Gunn told his sons they need to toughen up and maybe next week they can prove themselves. Stokely Hathaway came out after Billy left and tried giving them his business card

* Tony Schiavone interviewed FTW Champion Hook. Before he could speak past a “yup,” out came wrestler and Jersey Shore Reunion star Zack Clayton to the stage. He promised to take the title from Hook. The fans chanted “who are you?” and Hook wanted to fight but Clayton made excuses and wanted to do it on his own terms. He offered to face Hook on next week’s Rampage and Hook accepted

* Orange Cassidy defeated Ari Daivari. After the match, Cassidy faced off with Parker Boudreaux but Sonny Kiss hit the ring and wanted to fight Parker due to what happened earlier. He then hit Cassidy with a low blow and left him to be destroyed by Parker