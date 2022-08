Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation and Rampage tapings from 8/10

— The 8/12 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation was taped tonight at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, before Dynamite. Here are full spoilers-

* Matt Menard and Excalibur were on commentary

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods defeated Arik Cannon and Travis Titan

* Evil Uno, John Silver, 10 and Alex Reynolds defeated TJ Cooper, Adam Grace, Riley Jackson and Drew System

* Serena Deeb defeated Sierra

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ryan Nemeth

* Julia Hart defeated Free Range Kara

* Private Party defeated JDX and Jah-C

* Penelope Ford defeated Heather Reckless. This was Ford’s return from injury, and her first match since January 15

* The Acclaimed defeated Justin Fowler and JT Energy

* AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida defeated Marina Shafir, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose