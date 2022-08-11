Dynamite: Grand Slam surpasses 10,000 tickets sold

The Dynamite: Grand Slam event has surpassed 10,000 tickets sold according to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix.

While it took way longer to achieve this milestone than last time around, this will be a pretty good turn out for AEW as they look to fill the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second consecutive year.

The current setup at the home of the U.S. Open stands at 15,616 seats so there’s over 5,000 tickets left for sale.

20,177 fans turned up for the first Grand Slam last year which had the highly-anticipated match between Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson, a match which went to a 30-minute time-limit draw.

Dynamite: Grand Slam takes place on Wednesday, September 21 in Queens, New York.