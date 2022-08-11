Cody Rhodes note

Cody Rhodes is reportedly doing numbers for WWE while on the shelf with an injury.

Rhodes’ Mattel Creations Ultimate Edition action figure was recently announced, and now Fightful Select reports that the figure sold “incredibly well, very quickly.”

The Rhodes action figure is reportedly one of the highest pre-order totals since WWE and Mattel began their relationship years ago.

On a related note, Rhodes won ESPN’s ESPY Award for the Best WWE Moment last month, for his return at WrestleMania 38. The results were determined via fan vote, and word now is that Rhodes won in a very one-sided result.

Rhodes has been out of action since right after his Hell In a Cell win over Seth Rollins in early June. He suffered a complete tear of the right pectoral tendon while training for the match, and it was announced that he would be out of action for nine months.