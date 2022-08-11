Bret Hart on Vince McMahon’s retirement

Bret Hart recently spoke with Bill Apter at The Gathering Wrestling Convention and had the following to say when asked about his reaction to the WWE retirement of Vince McMahon:

“I’m like everybody else, I’m mostly just kind of surprised. I don’t think anybody’s ever made as big a footprint as Vince McMahon and, you know, I feel kind of sad about it, actually. I know people probably think I would be gloating or happy to see him go through what he’s going but I don’t. I feel bad that it happened or whatever has happened. I think his loss or his absence from the business will be sorely missed.”