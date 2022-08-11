Abadon on working with Britt Baker: “My favorite match that I’ve had so far”

AEW talents Abadon and Dustin Rhodes recently took part in a Q&A session at Terrificon 2022. During the Q&A, Abadon discussed facing Dr. Britt Baker in a Trick or Treat Street Fight on AEW Rampage last October. Below are some highlights (via Fightful) and a video of the Q&A from Fandom Spotlite:

Abadon on wrestling Britt Baker:

“When I found out I was wrestling Britt, I was excited because I was like, ‘yes, I get to show people what I’ve been working on’ at that time. When I found out it was the main event, I went, ‘What?’ I cried. I didn’t know. Speechless, literally. I can’t even talk right now. I was very thankful and appreciative of the fact that I was trusted with the main event, especially with the champion, Britt Baker, at the time. My favorite match that I’ve had so far. I put my blood, sweat, and tears into that match because I wanted it to be disgusting and brutal.”

On accidentally swallowing a thumb tack:

“‘Hit me with everything, I don’t even care. I want to get messed up in this match.’ I literally did. She suggested, it’s a question I’ve been asked a lot this week, regarding the tacks in my mouth. Were there any in my face? No, I wish. I feel that would have looked cool. With my piercings, people were like, ‘Oh, there are tacks in her face.’ No, that would have looked good though. I had suggested a couple of things, I wanted my face mashed in them, but we chose the superkick to the face. When I heard people freak out, I was like, ‘Ah, yes.’ I swallowed one.”