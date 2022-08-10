WrestleMania 39 tickets on pre-sale now

The WrestleMania 39 pre-sale kicked off today on Ticketmaster with the code UNIVERSE.

Tickets for night one and night two are on sale with limited number of combo tickets for both nights. The combo tickets went on sale to the general public yesterday and the absolute majority of them were scooped up within the hour.

Tickets in the riser sections are in the range of $300-$400 while in the 100 section they are $200-$300. 200 section is $100-$200 and 300 section is $75-$100. 400 section is $50-$75 and the 500 section is at $40. These prices are per day and excluding any fees. The cheapest $40 ticket carries $28 in extra fees while other tickets fees can rise well over $100.

Official platinum tickets are more expensive and run in the hundreds of dollars while ringside seats are $3,000, $5,000, $6,000, and $10,000 for front row if you’re feeling adventurous.

If you want to get your tickets, head over to Ticketmaster.com.

WrestleMania 39 takes place on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, live from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.