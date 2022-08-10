Tony Khan on his booking talent weekly, Miro comments on his future

– Miro spoke with the podcast The Sessions with Renée Paquette recently and mentioned a few hints at his plans for the future (per Wrestling Inc). He purportedly signed a four-year contract with AEW this past March, which would see him on their roster at minimum through early 2026.

On his career plans after his contract ends:

“I think, after this contract, I thought I was going to be done. I can go more, it depends. I feel great. I feel my body is getting better and better. It’s not hurting, especially now with working, like I said, just having a match just once a week, your body can go so much longer.”

– Tony Khan says (via Superstar Crossover) he can’t book every wrestler on television because AEW only has 3 hours of programming on TV:

“I can’t get everybody on the show. It is challenging, in some ways, when you have 3 hours of television. I get that if you’re looking at a competitor that has 7 hours of television, the people in that company are twice as likely to be on TV.”