The Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN SHOW announced for Cardiff

WWE announced the following today-

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW comes to Cardiff, Wales, on Friday, Sept. 2

STAMFORD, Conn., August 9, 2022 – WWE today announced that the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will make its international debut on Friday night, Sept. 2, at New Theatre Cardiff, Wales, ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Friday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. BST via NewTheatreCardiff.co.uk.

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place Saturday, Sept. 3, live from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster, and the premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.