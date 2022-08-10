Taya Valkyrie speaks out on the current sate of women’s wrestling, debuting for NWA, more

from Phil Johnson:

Taya Valkyrie recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Valkyrie addressed the current state of women’s wrestling, her NWA debut, and more. Here are the highlights:

Debuting for NWA at Alwayz Ready:

“It was great. The wrestling world is so different than it was a few years before the landscape changed so much prior to the pandemic. I’m able to kind of work all over the place and I love that.

“It felt really good to be at the Alwayz Ready PPV, and I needed to put my stamp on it and I think I did.”

The upcoming NWA 74 PPV:

“It’s a crazy time for me. I’m training hard, dieting, and just preparing for the show. This is what you do to prepare for television, competition, and just facing the best in the world. I’m in full preparation mode. I’m coming with everything I got. I have a whole bag of tricks.

“I don’t know who everyone is that will be in the Burke Invitational. Last year Chelsea won, will she win again this year? I don’t know. I just have to keep myself grounded and ready for everything if, and when, that opportunity comes up.”

The current state of women’s wrestling:

“I think it’s a very exciting time. Women have been pushing for these opportunities for a long time. I’ve been wrestling for 12 years now, and now I’m main eventing PPVs and challenging for championships that aren’t just women’s championships.

“There’s still a long way to go, but the world is full of very talented women and people need to recognize that. We deserve the respect, the time, and the spot. We will see more of that moving forward.”

Valkyrie also spoke about what’s next for her, wanting to carry the NWA Women’s Championship and more.