Ric Flair: “I swear to God. Twice during the match I went completely black”

During the latest episode of Ric Flair’s podcast To Be The Man, titled Inside The Last Match, the 16-time world champion revealed that he passed out twice during his last match in what he thinks was because of dehydration.

“I swear to God. Twice during the match I went completely black,” Flair said.

He noted he went into the match lighter than he was training and underestimated the importance of keeping his body hydrated.

He said that at one point during the match, he was standing on the apron and looked at Lethal and told him he’s getting lightheaded and sick. “I’m sure a lot of it was nerves as well,” Flair said.

Flair continued saying that after he passed out, his son-in-law was telling him it was his turn to go in and he had no idea at which point the match was because he was out for at least 10 seconds.

The second time he passed out was before the guitar shot from Jeff Jarrett. Flair was supposed to be on the receiving end of it but Lethal took it instead.

“Then along came the guitar. Right down, bingo, don’t know. While I was down, I passed out again. I just passed out,” Flair said. “Manny is going, ‘Sir you have to wake up, I have the brass knuckles. Sir, you have to wake up!’ So then I woke up. I knew where we were, boom and we’re home.”

Flair also discussed Jeff Jarrett nixing the idea of him getting superplexed from the top of the turnbuckle as he was worried about his health.

The Nature Boy then said that after he went backstage, The Undertaker handed him two Gatorades and ordered him to drink those before he touched his beers.

“My hand started trembling. But it was all dehydration. I had two doctors in there right away with me. I underestimated the importance of keeping hydrated, which is really big especially when I lost that much weight and trained that hard.”