Notes on Mayor Kane, Cody Rhodes, Bobby Fish, and MJF

Aug 10, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Mayor Glenn Jacobs

– DEFY has announced Yuya Uemura’s new opponent and it will now be Bobby Fish who will replacing Killer Kross at DEFY Doomsayers.

– According to SourceGamerOnline, THQ originally wanted MJF to be on the box art for AEW: Fight Forever as well as wanting to use MJF as the face and marketing push for the video game.

Cody Rhodes appeared at Sammy and Tay wedding…

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Terra Calaway

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal