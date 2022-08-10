Notes on Mayor Kane, Cody Rhodes, Bobby Fish, and MJF
– Mayor Glenn Jacobs…
This is not the America we grew up in and I no longer recognize our country. If everyday Americans do not get involved in the civic process now, we will lose our way of life. pic.twitter.com/bsMQDol8Jc
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) August 9, 2022
– DEFY has announced Yuya Uemura’s new opponent and it will now be Bobby Fish who will replacing Killer Kross at DEFY Doomsayers.
[ UPDATE ]
BOBBY FISH makes his long-awaited return to DEFY to tangle with UEMURA!
🔪
DEFY #DOOMSAYERS
🗓️ Saturday, August 20
📍Historic WaHall
🎟️TICKETS at https://t.co/DFWDGP0JAR#TickTock ⏳ #Undisputed #ReDragon #njpw #AEW pic.twitter.com/jKlynW4A1q
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) August 9, 2022
– According to SourceGamerOnline, THQ originally wanted MJF to be on the box art for AEW: Fight Forever as well as wanting to use MJF as the face and marketing push for the video game.
– Cody Rhodes appeared at Sammy and Tay wedding…
Seems @CodyRhodes was at the wedding of @sammyguevara & @TayConti_ . I do have to ask, did he dance? pic.twitter.com/mAtEYxEqda
— Brian / ブライアン (@FlyinBrianC89) August 10, 2022
(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)