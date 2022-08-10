Notes on Eric Redbeard, Brian Gewirtz, and Jacqueline
– WWE hall of famer Jacqueline stated in a recent interview:
You know what? I would love to do one more match. But with who? Just one more. That’s all I need is one more… Charlotte Flair, she’s a badass. I like the way she wrestles. I like the way she wrestles man… Bianca Belair. Just one more and I’m good.
– During a recent interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Erick Redbeard FKA Erick Rowan was if he would return to WWE now that Triple H is head of creative. He said “If the opportunity called for certain things and it was creatively beneficial to the both of us, absolutely.”
– Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz announced…
Thrilled to officially announce and reveal the cover of my upcoming book “There’s Just One Problem….” documenting over a decades worth of adventures as head writer for #WWE. Coming out in August and available for pre-order on Amazon now! https://t.co/W6alkJ9cgI @twelvebooks pic.twitter.com/I6pQaFWQqA
