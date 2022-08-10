Notes on Eric Redbeard, Brian Gewirtz, and Jacqueline

Aug 10, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE hall of famer Jacqueline stated in a recent interview:

You know what? I would love to do one more match. But with who? Just one more. That’s all I need is one more… Charlotte Flair, she’s a badass. I like the way she wrestles. I like the way she wrestles man… Bianca Belair. Just one more and I’m good.

– During a recent interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Erick Redbeard FKA Erick Rowan was if he would return to WWE now that Triple H is head of creative. He said “If the opportunity called for certain things and it was creatively beneficial to the both of us, absolutely.”

– Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz announced…

