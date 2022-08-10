Matches announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

Aug 10, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Announced for next week’s Dynamite ..

* Andrade El Idolo, RUSH, & Dragon Lee vs The Young Bucks & ? in the AEW Trios Title Tournament

* Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia in a Best 2 Out of 3 Falls Match

* Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King

* PLUS THE RETURN OF THE CLEANER !

