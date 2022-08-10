Matches announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite
Announced for next week’s Dynamite ..
* Andrade El Idolo, RUSH, & Dragon Lee vs The Young Bucks & ? in the AEW Trios Title Tournament
* Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia in a Best 2 Out of 3 Falls Match
* Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King
* PLUS THE RETURN OF THE CLEANER !
Next week #AEWDynamite presented by @hbomax #HouseofthedragonHBO
–#AEWTrios Quarterfinals#LaFaccionIngobernable #LFI
Vs@youngbucks &???
-(2 Out of 3 Falls)
🇺🇸🐲 @bryandanielson
Vs
🐉🏹 @GarciaWrestling
–#ToniStorm
Vs@KiLynnKing pic.twitter.com/X6tM4777bq
— Kaydrian Esau (@KaydrianWebb) August 11, 2022