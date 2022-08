Matches announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage – Quake by the Lake:

-AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo (c) vs. Dante Martin and Skye Blue

-Beardhausen (Danhausen and Erick Redbeard) vs. The Gunn Club

-Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari

-Sonny Kiss vs. Parker Boudreaux

-Swerve in Out Glory will speak

-Hook will speak

-Bryan Danielson returns