Kevin Dunn note

A new report from Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio notes that the camera a”shaking and the zooming and the cuts” are here to stay, at least for now.

It was reported earlier this week that WWE’s Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn is expected to stay with the company. Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that even if Dunn were to leave the company, the camera work he’s known for is likely staying.

“I know everyone flat out says it’s Kevin Dunn and I’m sure that he’s part of this, but I was told there are other people there that like the shaking, and the zooming and the cuts, and that you shouldn’t expect that if Kevin Dunn left tomorrow, that we suddenly wouldn’t have that anymore. People there like it, I have no idea why,” Alvarez said.

There was some speculation that the camera work would change with the recent shake-up in WWE management, but apparently that is not the case. It’s believed that product changes will continue in the coming weeks, but the usual style of production is expected to remain the same.