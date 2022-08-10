Conrad Thompson thanks Vince McMahon and Tony Khan for green-lighting Flair’s last match

Speaking on Jeff Jarrett’s podcast in an episode titled Inside The Last Match, Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson thanked former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and AEW President Tony Khan for allowing the Ric Flair’s Last Match main event to happen, noting that both had to green light the match since it contained people from both promotions.

While Andrade and Lethal are both under AEW contract, Jeff Jarrett is an EVP at WWE so there were some roadblocks, but eventually everything worked out.

“I want to give a ton of credit and props and kudos to Tony Khan for allowing really the forbidden door to happen,” Thompson said. “We’re not supposed to talk about it but we’re going to say it one time: We had an AEW superstar, tag teaming with a WWE Executive Vice President, to take on an AEW superstar, and Ric Flair. That shouldn’t have happened!”

While Vince was out of his position by the time Ric Flair’s Last Match took place, the former Chairman and CEO signed off on it to happen before he resigned.

“There’s a lot of reasons that it shouldn’t have happened but Vince McMahon, back when that was a thing, green-lit it and so did Tony Khan and this could not have happened without both of those folks allowing it,” Thompson continued.

Court Bauer from Major League Wrestling, Scott D’Amore from Impact Wrestling, and Dorian Roldan from AAA also got a thank you from Thompson for allowing their talent to compete on the show.