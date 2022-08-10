CM Punk returns on AEW Dynamite, confronts Jon Moxley

Look who's BACK: #AEW WORLD CHAMPION CM Punk is HERE at the Target Center in Minneapolis, and the two Champions face off! What a night of action it's been at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/viwlVbuKDV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Via Michael Riba’s recap:

Match #6 – AEW Interim World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Chris Jericho

They lock up. Jericho drops Moxley with an arm-drag, and then follows with another. Moxley comes back with a side-headlock, and then they exchange slaps to the face. Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Jericho shoves him away. Jericho goes for the Walls, but Moxley kicks him away. Jericho applies a submission on the mat, and then breaks it himself. Moxley comes back and they exchange chops. Moxley kicks Jericho in the back, but Jericho comes back with one of his own. Jericho rips Moxley’s ear ring out and drops him with a dropkick that sends Moxley to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley is bleeding and Jericho keeps him grounded. Jericho hits the Lionsault and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley rolls over and goes for the arm-bar, but Jericho counters. Moxley picks Jericho’s ankle and applies an ankle lock. Jericho kicks him away, but Moxley delivers a German suplex. Jericho comes back with a German suplex of his own, and then clotheslines Moxley in the corner a few times. Jericho puts Moxley up top and takes him down. Jericho goes for the cover, but Moxley gets to the ropes. Jericho wraps Moxley’s knee around the ring post and applies a Figure Four. Jericho gets back into the ring, but Moxley takes him down and applies a cross-face. Jericho rolls through and locks in the Walls as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho still has Moxley in the Walls, but Moxley finally pulls himself to the ropes. Jericho stomps on Moxley, but Moxley comes back and sends Jericho to the floor. Moxley goes up top and takes Jericho down with a diving double sledge. Moxley delivers right hands on the floor. Moxley gets Jericho back into the ring and goes for the sledge again, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker. Jericho goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Jericho delivers right hands to Moxley and pulls off the turnbuckle pads from two corners. Jericho tells someone to throw something to him, and Sammy Guevara way overthrows the baseball bat. Jericho has to leave the ring to get it, but he does and hits Moxley in the face with it. Jericho goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley comes back with a roll-up for a two count, and then locks Jericho in a rear choke. Jericho shoves Moxley into the exposed turnbuckle and hits the Judas Effect. Jericho goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Jericho brings the title in the ring and swings it, but Moxley dodges it and Jericho hits his head on the exposed turnbuckle.

Moxley applies the rear choke and transitions into the Bulldog Choke. Jericho rolls through and delivers shots to Moxley’s head. Jericho has been busted open now, but his applies the Lion Tamer. Moxley rolls through and delivers elbow strikes. Moxley applies the rear choke and Jericho taps out.

Winner and still AEW Interim World Champion: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Guevara and Jake Hager hit the ring and attack Moxley. Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Wheeler Yuta hit the ring now to make the save. The rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society hit the ring now, and everyone brawls. Jericho grabs the title, but CM Punk’s music hits and he takes out the Society members as they charge at him. Punk lays Jericho out and clotheslines him out of the ring. Punk stares them down as they back up the ramp and then turns his attention to Moxley. Moxley puts the title over his shoulder and gets in Punk’s face. Moxley flips off Punk and shoulders his way past him as he leaves the ring with Castagnoli and Yuta. Punk hops on his surgically-repaired foot in the ring to show that he is healed, and then sits down in the ring. Punk gets back up and stands on the ropes as the show comes to a close.