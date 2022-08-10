8/10/22 AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

—

Match #1 – Coffin Match: Brody King vs. Darby Allin

Allin attacks King during his entrance. Allin kicks King in the face in the ring, and then hits him with the thumbtack-covered skateboard. Allin rakes the board into King’s face, but King is sliced open. Allin swings the board against toward King, but King dodges it and Allin hits the ringpost. Allin drops Allin with a shot and throws him over the timekeeper’s table. King breaks the board in half, but Allin comes back and sends him into the barricade. Allin delivers shots and sends King into the ring steps. King shoves Allin away and gets back into the ring. Allin follows and gouges King’s eyes. Allin drops King with an avalanche Code Red, and King rolls to the floor. Allin tries to drag King on the floow, but he can’t move him. King comes back and drives Allin into the barricade, and then drops him with a chop. King slams Allin into the barricade again, and then sends him into the crowd as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, King puts Allin on a table on the floor. King goes up top and dives, but Allin moves and King crashes through the table. King crawls around on the floor, and the lights go out. They come back on, and Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black are standing in front of King on the floor. Allin runs the ropes anyway, but Julia Hart trips him up. Matthews gets in the ring and chop blocks Allin and then slams him to the mat. Matthews props a table in the corner and Black puts Allin against in. Black holds him in place, and then King cannonballs through Allin and the table. Black tells Matthews to open the coffin, but Sting emerges from it. Sting attacks Matthews with his baseball bat, and then tosses him over the ring steps. Sting gets into the ring as Black sits down in the corner. Sting hits King with the bat and then throws it to Black. Black picks it up and stands up, but then tosses it down. Black leaves the ring and walks up the ramp, but Sting follows him. ALlin dives through the ropes into King, as Black and Sting get face-to-face. King slams Allin into the barricade, and then slams him onto the steps.

King drags the coffin to right by the ring and opens it. King picks Allin up, but Allin comes back with elbows. King chokes Allin, but Allin hits him with his own chain. Allin wraps the chain around King’s neck, and then King falls into the coffin and the lid closes.

Winner: Darby Allin

—

Jon Moxley cuts a promo. He says he was thinking since everyone calls him the interim champion and they have the FTW Championship, then how about they call his title the FYI title. Moxley says it was forged in Cincinnati, Ohio, and he is going to push the Lionheart to his breaking point later tonight. He says if Jericho’s spirit doesn’t reach its breaking point, his body will.

—

Chris Jericho cuts a promo. He says after two-and-a-half years, he takes back what is rightfully his. Jericho says Moxley wanted to face Lionheart, and tells Moxley to be careful what he wished for. Jericho says what he is going to do to Moxley isn’t easily fixable. Jericho says he is going to stretch the shit out of Moxley, and he will be the next AEW World Champion.

—

The tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Tag Team Champions will begin next week, with Andrade Idolo, Dragon Lee, and Rush vs. The Young Bucks and whoever their partner is.

—

Match #2 – Tornado Tag Team Match: La Faccion Ingobernable (Andrade El Idolo and Rush) (w/Jose the Assistant) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes)

All four men brawl as the bell rings and Rush and Idolo beat the Lucha Brothers down in the corners. The Lucha Brothers come back, but Rush drops Penta with a hard shot. Fenix comes in and takes Idolo down, but Rush drops Fenix. Penta comes back in and exchange shots with Rush. Penta delivers a superkick and goes for a dive, but Idolo trips him up. Fenix dives onto Rush, instead, and tosses him back into the ring. Penta comes back in as Fenix dives onto Idolo. Penta slams Rush down and goes for the cover, but Rush kicks out. The Lucha Brothers go for the double-team Fear Factor, but Idolo cuts them off. Idolo and Rush slam Fenix onto Penta and go for a double-cover, but The Lucha Brothers kick out. Idolo and Rush send The Lucha Brothers to the outside and dive onto them as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Idolo and Rush double-team Penta in the ring, but Penta comes back with a thrust kick to Penta and a shot to Rush. Fenis comes back in and drops Rush with a hurricanrana, and then Penta delivers a Backstabber to Idolo. Fenix splashes onto Idolo with Penta’s help and goes for the cover, but Rush comes back in. The Lucha Brothers drop Rush and Fenix splashes onto him from Penta’s shoulders. Fenix goes for the cover, but Idolo breaks it up. The Lucha Brothers deliver thrust kicks and dive onto Idolo and Rush on the outside. Fenix gets Idolo back into the ring and goes for a frog splash, but Idolo gets his knees up. Idolo goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Rush comes back in, but Idolo hits him with a superkick as Fenix ducks. Penta comes back, but Rush sends him into the corner with a dropkick. Idolo delivers double knees to Penta, but Fenix delivers an enzuigiri to Idolo. Rush drops Fenix with a power bomb, and then Penta drops Rush with a cutter. Penta and Idolo go to the apron, and Penta drops him with a destroyer. Fenix rolls Rush to the apron and Penta sets up for the Fear Factor.

Rush blocks it and Fenix runs the ropes, but Idolo shoves him down. Rush comes back with a shot to Penta and a headbutt to Fenix. Rush ties Penta’s mask to the ropes as Idolo drops Fenix in the ring. Idolo goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Fenix comes back with a thrust kick to Idolo, but Rush drops Fenix with a shotgun dropkick. Rush slams Fenix to the mat, but Penta unmasks himself and breaks up the cover. Abrahantes puts another mask in the ring, but Idolo steals it and Jose drops Abrahantes on the outside. Idolo tosses the mask away and Fenix rolls him up, but Rush breaks it up. Idolo beats down Fenix in the corner and stomps on him. Rush delivers the Bulls Horns, and Idolo drops Fenix with the hammer-lock DDT and gets the pin fall.

Winners: La Faccion Ingobernable

—

The Young Bucks are backstage and they walk into the locker room. Dark Order and Adam Page are there, and Dark Order asks if they need to leave for this. Page and The Bucks say no, and The Bucks thank Page for saving them last week. Matt says they would take everything they did to Page back if they could, and says the favorite moments of his life were when they were together. Matt says this building is where Page won the AEW World Championship, and he couldn’t man up and congratulate him back then. Matt says maybe the people are right when they call he and Nick despicable, but Page brings out the good in them. Matt asks Page will be their trios partner next week, and Page says he knew this would happen. Page says he can’t and says The Bucks didn’t congratulate him when he won the title, but the Dark Order did. Page says this is their chance, and he isn’t going to be in the tournament. He says he is going to be in Dark Order’s corner and to do that, he can’t be with The Bucks. Brandon Cutler says Page might have been talking about him as their partner, and they tell him to shut up and turn off the camera.

—

Jungle Boy joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Luchasaurus vs. Anthony Henry (w/JD Drake)

Luchasaurus sends Henry into the corner and delivers a corner clothesline. Luchasaurus drops Henry with a German suplex, but Henry comes back with an enzuigiri. Luchasaurus comes right back with a headbutt and drops Henry with a choke slam for the pin fall.

Winner: Luchasaurus

-After the match, Christian Cage appears on the screen and claps for Luchasaurus. Cage says he was going to come out and rip the headset off of Jungle Boy, but Cage says he is having too much fun. Jungle Boy runs backstage and charges at him, but security guards hold him back. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy fight off the guards, and then Luchasaurus lays Pat Buck out with a headbutt.

—

Miro cuts a promo on Malakai Black and says Black has bestowed him a gift. Julia Hart walks up and tells Miro to embrace the gift like she did. She touches his face, and Miro says only one woman can touch him, and she is not that woman. Miro rebuffs the gift and says his god has told him to go after the House of Black.

—

Mark Henry interviews Powerhouse Hobbs. He asks Hobbs if he is done with Ricky Starks, but QT Marshall and The Factory walk in. They say they will take care of Starks tonight, and Hobbs tells Marshall not to let their problem become his problem.

—

Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt make their way to the ring. Dutt says no one has done to Wardlow what they did to him last week. He says Singh dropped Wardlow with a big choke slam, but they are not done with Wardlow by a long shot. Lethal says Wardlow can either defend the AEW TNT Championship against him one more time, or they will come find him and take it. Wardlow comes to the stage and says Lethal can have another shot, but he it beating all three of their asses tonight. He walks down the ramp, but FTR’s music hits and they join him. FTR and Wardlow get into the ring, but Lethal, Singh, and Dutt back out. Lethal tries to get back into the ring, but Wardlow catches him and tosses him to FTR, who lay him out with the Big Rig. FTR and Wardlow raise their titles in the air and hug.

—

Schiavone is backstage with The Jericho Appreciation Society. Matt Menard says Moxley has had a hell of a run, but it ends tonight. Angelo Parker says they have a hell of a celebration planned, and Schiavone is not invited. Daniel Garcia says he put Bryan Danielson on another paid vacation, and then Anna Jay A.S. attacks a woman backstage and chokes her out with the Queen Slayer.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo (w/Cole Karter)

Solo attacks Starks as the bell rings, but Starks comes back with a few shots and drops Solo to the mat. Karter gets a cheap shot in, but he is ejected from ringside. Solo takes Starks to the corner and stomps him down. Starks comes back and delivers right hands to Solo. Starks delivers a jaw-breaker and drops Solo with a spinning DDT. Starks delivers a kick to the face and goes for the Rochambeau, but Solo comes back with a hurricanrana. Starks comes back for a Spear, but Solo dodges and goes for a kick. Starks ducks under and hits the Spear this time, and then gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ricky Starks

-After the match, Nick Comoroto rushes the ring with a chair, but Starks dodges him and drops him with a spine buster. Solo attacks Starks from behind and holds him in place. Comoroto picks up the chair, but Starks shoves Solo into Comoroto and exits the ring as QT Marshall and Anthony Ogogo come to the ring. Hobbs breaks a TV backstage as Starks celebrates in the crowd.

—

The Gunn Club is backstage. He wonders how his kids can ruin the match type he made famous. Stokely Hathaway walks in and tells Billy Gunn to go have his bottle and go home, and tries to recruit Austin and Colten. He tells Hathaway he is about to have a very bad day, and Billy says he got them a match on Rampage. Danhausen walks in and says he and big, bearded fellow will see them on Friday.

—

Schiavone is backstage with Best Friends and Orange Cassidy. Before they can talk, they are interrupted by The TrustBusters. Ari Daivari says he has been trying to get a hold of Cassidy all week, and says Cassidy has to leave those two losers to get to superstardom, and Cassidy says no. Daivari says Cassidy will know what happens to people who say no to him.

—

Match #5 – AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/Kiera Hogan) vs. Madison Rayne

Cargill shoves Rayne down, but Rayne comes right back with a few shots. Cargill counters with a kick to the midsection. Cargill charges, but Rayne dodges and drops her with a dropkick. Cargill rolls to the outside and Rayne goes for a kick, but Cargill dodges. Rayne drops Cargill with a hurricanrana on the floor and sends her into the barricade. Hogan provides a distraction as Rayne gets back into the ring, and Cargill drops Rayne with a Spear as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cargill drops Rayne with a vertical suplex. Cargill goes for the cover, but Rayne kicks out. Rayne comes back with a jaw-breaker and follows with a few shots. Rayne goes up top and drops Cargill with a neck-breaker. Rayne goes for the cover, but Cargill kicks out. Rayne locks in a front chancery and then drops Cargill with a DDT. Rayne goes for the cover, but Cargill kicks out. Hogan gets on the apron and Rayne grabs her hair. Rayne causes Cargill to drop Hogan with a pump kick, and then gets a two count on a roll-up. Rayne goes for a kick of her own, but Cargill dodges it and drops Rayne with a pump kick. Cargill goes for Jaded, but Rayne counters and goes for Cross-Rayne. Cargill counters back and delivers Jaded for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

-After the match, Athena gets into the ring and delivers shots to Cargill. Athena sends Cargill into the ropes, but Hogan pulls her out of the ring for the save. Athena picks up the title and holds it in the air. Athena tosses it back down and the referee hands it to Cargill. Cargill holds the title up and backs up the ramp as Athena stares her down.

—

Schiavone interviews Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm. Schiavone says Kris Statlander is out with an injury, and Storm is now the number one contender. Rosa says injuries happen and this is not how she wanted it to go down. Storm says she agrees, but she will be in action next week and will keep her momentum going. Rosa says she will be there for Storm and they will talk about the title match another time.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage – Quake by the Lake:

-AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo (c) vs. Dante Martin and Skye Blue

-Beardhausen (Danhausen and Erick Redbeard) vs. The Gunn Club

-Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari

-Sonny Kiss vs. Parker Boudreaux

-Swerve in Out Glory will speak

-Hook will speak

-Bryan Danielson returns

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AAA World Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament – First Round Match: Andrade El Idolo, Dragon Lee, and Rush vs. The Young Bucks and ???

-Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

-Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King

—

William Regal has joined the commentary team for the main event.

Match #6 – AEW Interim World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Chris Jericho

They lock up. Jericho drops Moxley with an arm-drag, and then follows with another. Moxley comes back with a side-headlock, and then they exchange slaps to the face. Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Jericho shoves him away. Jericho goes for the Walls, but Moxley kicks him away. Jericho applies a submission on the mat, and then breaks it himself. Moxley comes back and they exchange chops. Moxley kicks Jericho in the back, but Jericho comes back with one of his own. Jericho rips Moxley’s ear ring out and drops him with a dropkick that sends Moxley to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley is bleeding and Jericho keeps him grounded. Jericho hits the Lionsault and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley rolls over and goes for the arm-bar, but Jericho counters. Moxley picks Jericho’s ankle and applies an ankle lock. Jericho kicks him away, but Moxley delivers a German suplex. Jericho comes back with a German suplex of his own, and then clotheslines Moxley in the corner a few times. Jericho puts Moxley up top and takes him down. Jericho goes for the cover, but Moxley gets to the ropes. Jericho wraps Moxley’s knee around the ring post and applies a Figure Four. Jericho gets back into the ring, but Moxley takes him down and applies a cross-face. Jericho rolls through and locks in the Walls as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho still has Moxley in the Walls, but Moxley finally pulls himself to the ropes. Jericho stomps on Moxley, but Moxley comes back and sends Jericho to the floor. Moxley goes up top and takes Jericho down with a diving double sledge. Moxley delivers right hands on the floor. Moxley gets Jericho back into the ring and goes for the sledge again, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker. Jericho goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Jericho delivers right hands to Moxley and pulls off the turnbuckle pads from two corners. Jericho tells someone to throw something to him, and Sammy Guevara way overthrows the baseball bat. Jericho has to leave the ring to get it, but he does and hits Moxley in the face with it. Jericho goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley comes back with a roll-up for a two count, and then locks Jericho in a rear choke. Jericho shoves Moxley into the exposed turnbuckle and hits the Judas Effect. Jericho goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Jericho brings the title in the ring and swings it, but Moxley dodges it and Jericho hits his head on the exposed turnbuckle.

Moxley applies the rear choke and transitions into the Bulldog Choke. Jericho rolls through and delivers shots to Moxley’s head. Jericho has been busted open now, but his applies the Lion Tamer. Moxley rolls through and delivers elbow strikes. Moxley applies the rear choke and Jericho taps out.

Winner and still AEW Interim World Champion: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Guevara and Jake Hager hit the ring and attack Moxley. Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Wheeler Yuta hit the ring now to make the save. The rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society hit the ring now, and everyone brawls. Jericho grabs the title, but CM Punk’s music hits and he takes out the Society members as they charge at him. Punk lays Jericho out and clotheslines him out of the ring. Punk stares them down as they back up the ramp and then turns his attention to Moxley. Moxley puts the title over his shoulder and gets in Punk’s face. Moxley flips off Punk and shoulders his way past him as he leaves the ring with Castagnoli and Yuta. Punk hops on his surgically-repaired foot in the ring to show that he is healed, and then sits down in the ring. Punk gets back up and stands on the ropes as the show comes to a close.