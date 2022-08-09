WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.956 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 12.28% from last week’s 2.230 million viewers for the post-SummerSlam episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.953 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.433 million), the second hour drew 2.046 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.288 million) and the final hour drew 1.868 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.969 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 11.47% from last week’s 0.61 key demo rating. That 0.54 key demo rating represents 700,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 12.06% from the 796,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.61 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 ranking, and the week before that. While RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the key demo rating, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with an average of 4.264 million viewers, also drawing a 0.33 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #11 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Last Word, Gutfeld!, Special Report with Bret Baier, and All In with Chris Hayes. This is down from last week’s #5 ranking for the night in viewership on cable, which was the best RAW viewership ranking in months.

Monday’s RAW drew the fifth-highest total audience of the year so far. The episode was also tied with a few others for the fifth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. In a change from the usual pattern, this week’s third hour of RAW was viewed more in the key demographic than the first hour was as hour one averaged a 0.51 rating, and hour three averaged a 0.54. While RAW drew strong numbers this week, it was still down from last week, which drew the highest total audience since March 16, 2020, and the best key demo rating since the post-WrestleMania 38 show on April 4 of this year. There was some competition from the Little League World Series, but no major sports competition for RAW this week. This week’s RAW viewership was down 12.28% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 11.47% from last week.

The Bachelorette on ABC drew an average of 3.330 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.128 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 2.750 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 1.964 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Roswell drew 401,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa De Famosos drew 1.661 million viewers, and Univision’s Mexicana Y El Guero drew 961,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Bachelorette on ABC drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV, with a 0.75, while The Bachelorette also drew the best viewership of the night on network TV with 3.330 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 9.27% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 10.20% from the same week in 2021.

Monday’s RAW aired live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH, and had the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the beginning of the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor, and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defending against Ciampa. The main event ended up being AJ Styles vs. The Miz in a No DQ match.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 1.765 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 1.901 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary MSG episode)

August 1 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 8 Episode: 1.956 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode