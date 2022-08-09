The first Openweight Tag Team Champions to be crowned

– The first Openweight Tag Team Champions will be crowned on Saturday’s High Alert episode of NJPW Strong.

In the Tag Team title tournament finals, Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura will team against Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis of United Empire. The winners will become the first-ever NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions.

Also set for Saturday, Bullet Club’s Hikuleo will face Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain in WWE and WWE NXT.

In another bout announced for the show, Shane Haste of TMDK will take on Jorel Nelson of the West Coast Wrecking Crew and Team Filthy.

The High Alert episodes were taped in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 24.

NJPW Strong High Alert, Saturday, August 13, 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World