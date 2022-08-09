Riddle on next week’s Raw, Edge accepts Damian Priest’s challenge

— Riddle is set to return to WWE TV on next week’s RAW episode. WWE announced this Monday during RAW from Cleveland that Riddle will be back on RAW next Monday for an exclusive interview.

This will be Riddle’s first appearance since the beatdown from Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam. WWE had announced Rollins vs. Riddle for SummerSlam, but the match was nixed due to an announced storyline injury for Riddle. It’s now believed that Riddle vs. Rollins will take place at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3.

Rollins knocked Rollins in a backstage interview with Kevin Patrick on this week’s RAW, noting that Riddle is great at flushing his own potential down the toilet, just ask UFC President Dana White. Rollins also defeated Angelo Dawkins on RAW.

Below is the updated announced line-up for next Monday’s RAW from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC:

* Riddle returns for exclusive interview

* First round of the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles continues with Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

— Edge has accepted a challenge from Damian Priest. This week’s RAW saw Priest issue a challenge to The Rated R Superstar for two weeks from now, on the August 22 RAW episode. That show will take place from Edge’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena.

As seen in the post-RAW video released below, Edge accepted the challenge from Priest, and called on him to leave Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at home, to meet him one-on-one in the ring. Edge reminded Priest of some of their history, and lashed out at Priest for wanting to end his career in his hometown.

The storyline between Edge, The Mysterios and The Judgment Day continued on this week’s RAW, as seen in the clips below. Edge apologized to Dominik Mysterio for last week’s accidental Spear, but Dominik shoved him and didn’t want to hear it. Priest and Balor later delivered heel promos in the ring, and that’s where Priest issued the challenge for Toronto, promising to end Edge in front of his friends and family. Rey later told Edge he has no idea where Dominik went off to, and Edge offered to accompany Rey to the ring for his match with Balor. Rey said it would only make things worse. Balor later defeated Rey in singles action. During the match, Edge came out and fought Priest through the crowd. Shortly after they brawled to the back, Ripley brought out an injured Dominik to the stage and left him laid out. This led to Balor taking advantage of a distracted Rey for the win. WWE later aired a segment where Dominik was getting checked out by trainers backstage.

No other matches have been announced for the Toronto RAW as of this writing.