News for tonight’s WWE NXT

The Heatwave go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 will continue tonight on the USA Network.

Tonight’s NXT show will be headlined by a “final accord” between Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar, which looks to be the setup for the blow-off to their feud at Heatwave.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT show:

* Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James

* UK-Style Rounds Match: Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

* The “final accord” between Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar