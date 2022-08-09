LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Katana Chance and Kayden Carter captured the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles last week. Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes are backstage now, hyping tonight’s show. Trick has some words for Wes Lee ahead of their Rounds Match. Lee also speaks from backstage. We also get comments from Nikkita Lyons, Zoey Stark and Tony D’Angelo on their matches and segments planned for tonight. Tony D is outside somewhere waiting for his “final accord” with Santos Escobar. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James

We go right to the ring and out first comes Kiana James. Out next comes Nikkita Lyons as we see a backstage segment with Lyons and her partner for the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Zoey Stark.

The bell rings and James takes Lyons to the corner. She shoves Lyons but Lyons does the same with more force. Lyons drops James with a shoulder for a pop. Lyons catches a kick but gets rocked with a right hand. Lyons blocks a suplex attempt but James goes to work on the arm now. More back and forth now. James focuses on the arm and also takes out the knee with a knee in the corner.

James with a suplex to keep Lyons down. James continues to work on the leg, slamming it into the edge of the apron. Lyons kicks her back into the barrier and follows. Lyons kicks but she kicks the steel ring steps instead as James moves. James brings it back in for a quick pin attempt.

James keeps Lyons grounded, tying her knee up. Lyons fights up and out, then kicks James away. Lyons levels James with a roundhouse and keeps control now. Lyons with a big German suplex. Lyons screams out and leaps into the corner but lands bad on the middle turnbuckle.

James tangles and covers for another 2 count with an assist with the rope. Lyons comes right back with a big roundhouse kick, then the split leg drop for the pin to win.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons

– After the match, Lyons stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Lyons raises her fist in the air as fans cheer her on, but James drops her from behind using her briefcase or purse. James stands tall over Lyons as fans boo.

– Apollo Crews and The Creed Brothers are at The Diamond Mine Dojo going over match footage together. Roderick Strong interrupts and he’s not happy. The Creeds ask Strong where the hell was he last week, accusing him of no-showing. Strong says it was a test, he never planned on being there, and they passed – they retained the NXT Tag Team Titles and didn’t need him. Strong says he’s proud of them. The Creeds aren’t happy with Strong lying to them. Crews says it was pretty shady what Strong did. Strong and Crews have words, and Strong says he will beat the piss out of Crews tonight, then they can watch that tape next week. Strong says Crews’ two new friends will be in his corner, not Crews’ corner, because it’s The Diamond Mine forever.

– We get a graphic on the rules for tonight’s Rounds Match – six 3-minute rounds; 20-second breaks between each round; falls can be won by pinfall, submission or count out; once a fall occurs the round ends; first Superstar to win two falls will be declared the winner; in the event of a disqualification or knockout, the match is instantly over.

Rounds Match: Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams

We go back to the ring and out comes Wes Lee, and he’s wearing boxing gloves. Lee bounces around at the entrance as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lash Legend is backstage on the phone with one of her girlfriends, asking where the friend is at because they have reservations for somewhere. Legend hangs up and Malik Blade appears. Lash asks where Edris Enofe is at and says nevermind because she doesn’t like Enofe getting between she and Blade. Legend goes on ranting about last week’s loss to Alba Fyre as the segment ends with Blade trying to listen to her rambling. We go back to the ring and out comes Trick Williams with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. They’re both wearing boxing gloves and sparring around a bit on the way to the ring. Alicia Taylor goes over the rules for this match and then does formal ring introductions.

We get a Tale of The Tape for this bout. The bell rings and Trick connects with several jabs. Trick is showing off and shuffling around, keeping Lee back with jabs. Lee ducks a few punches and fights back but Trick goes to the corner and checks with his corner man. Strong vs. Crews is official for later tonight. Lee continues to dodge punches but connects with body shots. Trick tackles him and mounts him with punches but Lee turns it around on the mat with punches of his own. They get back up and trade more punches.

Fans chant “Trick sucks!” as the slow-paced contest continues. Trick with a big knee to the gut to send Lee into the ropes, then more body shots. Trick unloads with shots to the ribs in the corner as the referee backs him off. Lee rocks Trick in the face a few times out of the corner. Trick fights back out of the corner but Lee jabs him in the face a few times, then connects with more body blows as we hit the 10 second mark. Lee unloads in the corner now and drops Trick right as the timer hits 0. Trick is saved by the bell. Hayes enters the ring to check on Trick and hype him up on the short break.

Hayes removes Trick’s gloves and Lee tosses his. The bell rings and Lee attacks, catapulting Trick out of the corner. Lee unloads with offense and clotheslines Trick over the top rope to the floor. Lee launches himself over the top rope, taking Trick down at ringside at Hayes’ feet. Lee brings it back in but Hayes grabs his leg while the referee isn’t looking.

Lee kicks Hayes away but Trick takes advantage and levels him with a big right hand for the pin. The match is now at 1-0, Trick. Trick stands tall and yells at Lee as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Trick appears to be dominating during the break, using the middle rope to choke Lee as the referee warns him. Lee fights back and drops Trick for a single-leg Crab, but Trick gets to the bottom rope. It looks like Hayes is loading up Trick’s boxing glove with some sort of foreign object. There was also no fall in the last round as we are still at 1-0. The bell rings for Round 4 now as they go at it. Trick has on one boxing glove, Lee has none. Trick with a big right hand into the corner. Lee ducks big punches and drops Trick into a Crucifix pin for the pin.

We’re now tied 1-1. Trick drops Lee with a huge cheap shot right after the bell hit. The bell for Round 5 now hits and Trick leaps across the ring, taking Lee down for a close 2 count. Trick works Lee over and stomps away to keep him down. The referee warns Trick about grabbing Lee’s hair. Trick with another big punch to the jaw but Lee kicks out at 2. Trick with a vertical suplex, and another, and another. Lee kicks out at 2.

Lee with another slam for a 2 count, and another quick pin attempt right after that one. Hayes yells at Lee as Trick wastes time and shows off. Fans rally for Lee now. Trick gets hung up on the top rope as Lee moves. Lee rocks Trick and nails a flying kick. Lee with lefts and rights against the ropes with 40 seconds left in Round 5. Lee with another big takedown as he yells out for the crowd. Lee puts on one boxing glove and drops Trick with a big punch to the face. Lee covers for the pin to win the contest 1-2.

Winner: Wes Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as Hayes shows disappointment at ringside. The referee checks on Trick and signals the end as Lee stands tall.

– Andre Chase is backstage in his Chase University office, promising he will get things settled with Arianna Grace, who is upset over what has happened to her face. Thea Hail walks in. She says she was playing catch with Bodhi Hayward but the ball got away and hit Grace in the face. Grace says Hail ruined her perfect face. Grace says she’s a former beauty pageant queen but she can’t wear her crown looking like this, she can’t even go in public. Chase says he will help her out as these two ladies will settle their differences in the ring tonight. Hail is excited about her first match here on NXT 2.0. Grace wanted a lawsuit. Chase is furious at the idea of a lawsuit, saying Chase U settles our differences in the ring. Grace says Chase can’t do that and he says he can because this happened on school grounds. Grace storms off. Hail is very excited as she thanks Chase and aggressively shakes his hand. Hail leaves.

– Still to come, a look at JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes is in the ring with a mic. Hayes says he can relate to the fans, he’s upset too, he and Trick Williams had an hour-long celebration planned but Wes Lee decided to cheat. Hayes brings up what happened last week, saying Nathan Frazer tried to come out and pull an upset but like everyone else, he stepped up and got stepped out. Hayes brags about his win. The music of Axiom hits but Giovanni Vinci appears behind Hayes instead, and he’s all smiles. Vinci gives Hayes some props for what he’s done with the title, but says he was just lucky that goof Frazer came out and saved his spot for him. Vinci promises to take care of Frazer, but in the meantime… Vinci takes off his coat as fans cheer. Vinci tells Hayes to restart his Open Challenge for Heatwave next week because no one is in his way now. Vinci speaks in his native tongue and insults Hayes. Hayes laughs at the idea of Frazer saving Hayes from Vinci, and says it’s the other way around. Hayes sees the potential in Vinci and says he gets it, but Vinci is not it. Hayes says they can cook the beef at Heatwave and he will put Vinci on a t-shirt, but it will not be designer. Vinci smiles at Hayes. Hayes tosses the mic at Vinci. Vinci catches it and tosses it back. Vinci charges but Hayes ducks. They tangle and briefly go at it now but they’re countering each other. Officials rush the ring and keep them separated as they yell at each other.

– We get a video package for JD McDonagh vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Heatwave next Tuesday.

– Back from the break and Lash Legend is still backstage ranting to Malik Blade about how she almost beat Alba Fyre last week. Edris Enofe walks up and Legend continues ranting about Fyre.

Arianna Grace vs. Thea Hail

We go back to the ring and Arianna Grace is already out. Thea Hail is also out for her NXT 2.0 singles debut, with Bodhi Hayward and Andre Chase at ringside. They’re waving the Chase University flag.

The bell rings and Grace yells at Hail about her face. Hail with arm drags to start. Grace kicks her but gets dropped. Grace counters and slams Hail into the turnbuckles. Grace rag-dolls Hail some in the corner but Hail comes out with a right hand. Grace drops her and rubs her face into the mat as fans boo.

Grace mounts Hail and slaps her around now, working her over with strikes as fans start rallying for Hail. Grace dominates now, grounding Hail and working her over. Hail finally powers up with Grace on her back. Hail falls back to break the Sleeper hold. Hail mounts some offense now, splashing Grace in the corner a few times. Hail keeps control and hits a charging neckbreaker. Hail plays to the crowd and kicks Grace, then barely connects with a standing moonsault for 2.

Grace looks to turn it around but Hail rocks her in the jaw, dropping her. Grace suckers Hail and the referee in, then drops Hail. Grace follows-up with Wasteland, causing Barrett to mark out, for the pin to win.

Winner: Arianna Grace

– After the match, Grace stands tall as the music hits. Barrett says Grace is his new favorite female for throwing Hail with the Wasteland.

– We see Apollo Crews walking backstage. He stops and is apparently having a greenscale vision or dream sequence that shows Roderick Strong and the other members of The Diamond Mine, down on the mat and struggling. This was somewhat bizarre and sort of hard to follow. Crews tries to shake it off and seems a bit disturbed at what he was imagining. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from last week’s Falls Count Anywhere main event between Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner. Solo is in the trainer’s room now. A trainer informs Solo he’s suffering from a PCL sprain, it’s not torn or broken but he will be out 4-6 weeks. Solo says that’s way too long to be out. Cameron Grimes walks in and congratulates Solo on the big win. Solo says Grimes has the respect of the locker room, so his congratulatory message means a lot. Solo mentions how he’s going for the NXT North American Title when he’s healthy, and will be keeping an eye on Carmelo Hayes and Giovanni Vinci. Solo says he will be working for the title for people like Grimes. Grimes thinks about what Solo just said and he’s not exactly thrilled as he walks out of the room.

Apollo Crews vs. Roderick Strong

We go back to the ring and Apollo Crews is posing for the crowd. Out next comes Roderick Strong by himself.

The bell rings and they lock up, going into the ropes and back off. Strong takes Crews down by a headlock but Crews keeps his arm tied up. They tangle and Crews slams Strong, then grounds him in the middle of the ring. Strong counters and goes to work on Crews’ arm. Strong with a headlock takedown now. Crews turns it into a headscissors.

Strong counters and slaps Crews in the back of the head. Crews charges him into the corner but the referee backs him off. They go to lock up again but Strong hits Crews as fans chant “Roddy!” now. They have a stalemate and talk some trash. They shove each other now. Strong goes to work on the arm but we have another stalemate now. They lock up and tangle some more with Strong taking Crews down by his arm. They get up and run the ropes. Crews nails a big dropkick in the middle of the ring.

Crews rocks Strong in the corner, then keeps control and chops him. Strong counters and nails a forearm, then a backbreaker over the knee. Strong clubs Crews with a forearm to keep him down. Crews takes a big chop to the chest and keeps fighting. They trade big chops against the ropes now. Strong unloads and hits another backbreaker. Strong with a forearm in the corner. Crews fights him off and gets boots up. Crews flies off the second rope but Strong dropkicks him in mid-air.

Fans rally for both men now. They tangle on the apron and Strong tries for a German from the apron to the floor. Strong takes out Crews’ feet instead, bringing him to the mat. They keep fighting and both go down as a “NXT!” chant breaks out. Back to commercial.