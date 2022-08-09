Likely location for Royal Rumble, plus notes on Ruby Soho, Carlito, and more

– WWE has reportedly settled on a potential location for the 2023 Royal Rumble. PWInsider reports that the word at WWE HQ over the past week that the company is looking at San Antonio, Texas for the PPV.

The event has been held several times at the Alamodome, most recently in 2017. It is worth noting that it has yet to be officially announced.

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: The annual Olde Wrestling Extravaganza takes place on Sunday, August 28th. Bet your bottom dollar this roarin’ 20s rasslin’ event will be a barn-burning good time. In its 9th year, Olde Wrestling takes fans back to the days of the Great Bambino and The Charleston. Featuring live professional wrestling from talented grapplers such as: Ruby Soho (AEW), Matt Cross (MLW, Lucha Underground), RSP (Big Japan, GCW, PROGRESS), Greg Iron and Dick Justice (IMPACT). The event also features a ragtime band and paterons are encouraged to dress the part.

The Riveter returns! @realrubysoho is back in Olde Wrestling on August 28th in Norwalk, Ohio. See her in action at the annual Extravaganza! Huzzah!https://t.co/o0B1qkEJyI for more information pic.twitter.com/9BB0jzhSW0 — Olde Wrestling Extravaganza Aug. 28th (@oldewrestling) August 6, 2022

– Carlito and Chris Masters headlining…

🎫 https://t.co/rtInuNVmJm 🎫 BTW returns to the Newark Pavilion on 9.30.22 Don't miss @PENTAELZEROM @ChrisAdonis @Litocolon279 & more in action! Ringside/Front Row $40

Second Row $35

General Admission $25

Kids $10 pic.twitter.com/T9AUhNT5dR — Kirk White's Big Time Wrestling (@BTWrestlingCA) August 9, 2022

