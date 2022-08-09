CJ Perry (Lana) on double standards, Jay White removed from NJPW events
– Former WWE superstar Lana on double standards in wrestling….
Lana talks about the double standards in the wrestling industry. Particularly how Brock Lesnar was able to go unscathed for walking out but Sasha Banks & Naomi were “dragged through the mud.”
The full interview is on “Inside The Ropes” YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/OWLVnFJei4
– NJPW champion Jay White is sidelined from events due to heat stroke.
Jay White will be absent from Hiroshima cards due to an abundance of caution arising from a minor health concern.
Jay has returned a negative COVID-19 antigen test and is still scheduled for weekend events.
