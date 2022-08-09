CJ Perry (Lana) on double standards, Jay White removed from NJPW events

Aug 9, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former WWE superstar Lana on double standards in wrestling….

– NJPW champion Jay White is sidelined from events due to heat stroke.

