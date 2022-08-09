AEW star dealing with a back injury, Nightmare Factory moves

– AEW’s Malakai Black reveals that he has been dealing with a back injury.

Black said three months ago it was so bad and he actually considered retiring. But with injections the pain has eased up and he has been able to start working out again. He gave no timetable when he be back in the ring.

– Nightmare Factory has moved to a new city and a bigger building

Knocking down some walls/painting some others🎨 Excited to announce that @NF_Training has procured a beautiful 10,000sq ft facility as we move from Norcross to McDonough, GA! The gym(Nightmare Fitness) is currently open for biz, the new camp begins 10/3https://t.co/s8GuSdfMMZ pic.twitter.com/bJfzFl7WwM — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 8, 2022

Pro wrestling training facility owned by Cody Rhodes & QT Marshall