WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.093 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 4.55% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.193 million viewers for the SummerSlam go-home show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 5.76% from the previous week’s 0.52 rating. This week’s 0.49 key demo rating represents 639,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 5.75% from the 678,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.52 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking, and the two weeks before that. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 18-34 demo this week, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking, and the five weeks before that. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #6 ranking. While SmackDown topped the night on network TV in the key demographic, 20/20 on ABC topped the night in viewership with 3 million viewers, also drawing a 0.31 key demo rating.

There was no sports competition this past Friday night. Friday’s viewership was down 4.55% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 5.76% from the previous week’s episode.

On Patrol on Reelz topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.19 key demo rating, also drawing 979,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.892 million viewers, also drawing a 0.17 key demo rating for the #2 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 3.50% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 19.67% from the same week in 2021.

Friday’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown aired live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, with the following line-up advertised – SummerSlam fallout, a Gauntlet Match to determine the Clash at The Castle challenger for SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser, plus an appearance by The Bloodline, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2022 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 2.271 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 14 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 2.255 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 2.151 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 11 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 2.173 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 4 Episode: 2.261 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 2.226 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 2.147 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 25 Episode: 2.180 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 2.359 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania SmackDown episode)

April 8 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 15 Episode: 2.142 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 1.952 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 1.953 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 1.998 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 1.893 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 20 Episode: 2.031 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 1.878 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 1.914 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 17 Episode: 2.389 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 2.142 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 2.129 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode)

July 15 Episode: 2.077 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 2.193 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 2.093 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 12 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode