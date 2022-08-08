Women’s tag team match announced for Clash at the Castle

WWE has announced Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Bianca Belair for WWE Clash at the Castle. As seen in the video below, the match was made after tonight’s RAW opening segment where the two teams brawled.

WWE Clash at the Castle will air live on Saturday 9/3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Here is the updated card-

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai