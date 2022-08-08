VICE TV and Seven Bucks Productions announce Tales from the Territories series

BROOKLYN, NY (August 8, 2022)– VICE TV, the Emmy®-winning international television network from VICE Media Group, announced today they are joining forces with Seven Bucks Productions and co-founders, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, for a captivating and unexpected new show for legions of wrestling fans everywhere, Tales from the Territories premiering on VICE TV at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, October 4th.

Seven Bucks Productions (Red Notice, Jungle Cruise, Young Rock, Ballers) is teaming up with the braintrust behind the Dark Side franchise, executive producers and co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener and VICE Studios Canada, to bring wrestling fans new and untold, authentic stories surrounding this phenomenal world, in the form of Tales from the Territories.

Tales from the Territories will take viewers deep into a long-forgotten and wild period of wrestling. The show chronicles a time when the business was all about the smaller territory-based wrestling organizations and before the 1980’s boom brought on in part by cable television. This was the time before wrestling expanded nationally, when different areas across the US and Canada, aka “Territories,” were areas dominated by unscrupulous bookers, rabid fans who fervently believed in their favorite characters and fearless wrestlers who blurred the lines between fiction and reality both inside and outside the ring. This latest installment will provide firsthand accounts from legends who will relive their past through thrilling re-enactments and riveting stories which have grown into wrestling locker room lore but have never been revealed to the public, until now. Tales from the Territories will maintain the same authenticity and rich storytelling that has defined Dark Side of the Ring but will have a unique tone and approach all its own.

“Tales from the Territories is a project that peels back the curtain on the fascinating, complex history of an industry we admire greatly. Wrestling is embedded into Dwayne’s DNA and part of the brand ethos of our Seven Bucks Productions, so we are honored to showcase these sensational stories and to create a time-capsule of this legendary industry,” commented Hiram Garcia, President of Production for Seven Bucks Productions.

“Being able to honor, and highlight the larger-than-life personas that jump-started the wrestling industry, through their first-hand accounts, is immensely special, and the type of storytelling we love to do here at Seven Bucks. Focused on exploring stories of triumph and perseverance in this legendary era of glamour, excess, and wild absurdity, Tales from the Territories will maintain the same authenticity and rich storytelling that has defined Dark Side of the Ring but will have a unique tone and approach all its own.”

“The wrestling business is filled with nuanced relationships and there’s a phenomenal history that we know fans are going to enjoy,” stated Brian Gewirtz, SVP of Creative Development, Seven Bucks Productions and former Head Writer at WWE. “In many ways the wrestling world is a family, they have great moments, tough times and everything in-between. There’s a rich history of untold stories which we can’t wait to bring to life.”

“We’re incredibly excited to expand the Dark Side of the Ring series with this first-ever exploration of the hidden past of wrestling’s Wild West era, with a dream collaborator in Dwayne Johnson, who has such deep family roots in the history of the business” said Evan Husney and Jason Eisener. “We can’t wait to showcase the fascinating stories of the pioneers who set the stage for wrestling’s worldwide pop culture dominance.”

Tales from the Territories will join a successful slate of wrestling programming on VICE TV following the critically acclaimed hit wrestling series Dark Side of the Ring, as well as other Dark Side spinoffs Dark Side of Football and Dark Side of the 90s (season 2 is currently in production). Having wrapped its explosive third season in late 2021, Dark Side of the Ring was the #1 show on networks in less than 60 million US homes in 2021 and continues to be VICE TV’s most watched series of all time.

Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE TV, said, “We’re incredibly honored that Dwayne Johnson felt that VICE TV was the right place for him to chronicle the deeply personal stories of his wrestling family and community, the spectacular craft that introduced us to the Hollywood megastar we all know and love today.”

Executive Produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz for Seven Bucks Productions along with Dark Side of the Ring co-executive producers and co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, additionally, Vanessa Case & Guillermo Garcia from VICE Studios Canada, Catherine Whyte & Lee Hoffman serve as EP’s for VICE TV and Chavo Guerrero Jr. will serve as co-executive producer.

The series will be distributed worldwide by VICE Distribution.

VICE TV is available via all major satellite and cable providers and the VICE TV app via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. For more information about VICE TV, go to VICETV.com