Update on the WWE women’s tag team tournament

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina Snuka have been eliminated from the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Tonight’s RAW saw Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defeat Brooke and Snuka in the opening round of the tournament. Kai and Sky will now face the winners of Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki and Doudrop will air next Monday night.

Below are the updated brackets for the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: