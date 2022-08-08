Update on Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens hasn’t competed on WWE RAW since June 13th and fans have been speculating about what is next for him under the Triple H regime. Owens’ last WWE appearance was the July 18th edition of RAW which was right before Vince McMahon’s retirement announcement. Fightful Select stated the following regarding Owens’ status…

“We’ve not heard of an injury or anything of the like. Instead, we’re told that creative is being cooked up for him for plans moving forward.”

Fightful also noted that other talent are waiting to learn about their creative direction under the new regime. Several have reportedly been in direct meetings with Triple H regarding future plans.

Owens did not appear at Summerslam but did praise Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch on Twitter.