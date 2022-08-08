Two talents set to return to WWE?

Fightful is reporting that there has been internal discussions within WWE to bring Samuel Shaw (Dexter Lumis) back to the company. The higher ups within WWE have been planning on reaching out to Lumis himself since last week.

As for the Johnny Gargano situation, it’s been reported that Shawn Michaels is the one that has been tasked by the higher ups to reach out to Gargano, shortly after the change in management with Vince McMahon’s retirement, in hopes of bringing him back to WWE.

No word yet on if Michaels was successfully in bringing Gargano back to the company.